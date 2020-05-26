Surbhi Jyoti, Kajol & Dia Mirza Slay In Similar-looking Striped Sarees, See Pictures

A saree is an item of traditional clothing which will never go out of style in India. Over the years, several Bollywood celebrities have been experimenting with sarees to give major fashion goals to their fans. From eccentric prints to heavy embroidery wor, Bollywood divas' photoshoots have been setting trends with their unconventional fashion taste. This holds especially true when it comes to sarees.

Speaking of which, Surbhi Jyoti, Kajol and Dia Mirza were spotted donning the exact same black and white saree. Read on to know how they styled their looks.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti donned a black and white striped saree in one of her photoshoots. The saree was draped over a sleeveless blouse featuring floral work. Surbhi Jyoti’s saree has a thin red border all over it while her pallu consists of a floral border. The Qubool Hai actor accessorised her look with white drop-down earrings and matching bangles. Minimalistic makeup with flushed cheeks completes this traditional avatar of Surbhi Jyoti.

Kajol

While promoting her movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, actor Kajol appeared donning the exact same saree on The Kapil Sharma Show. While Surbhi Jyoti’s saree features red border, Kajol’s saree has a lace border along the borders. The actor draped her saree over a polka dot sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Kajol accessorised her look with heavy statements jewellery, she opted for a heavy choker neckless and a matching ring to round off her look. Minimalistic makeup with glossy lips completed her look.

Dia Mirza

Actor Dia Mirza also opted for a similar black and white striped saree for one of her photoshoots. While Surbhi’s saree has red and Kajol’s has lace border, Dia Mirza’s saree features a thin golden border. She paired her saree with a black plain blouse. She opted for the concept of minimalism when it came to her makeup and accessory choice. She opted for a statement bracelet to round off her look. Rosy lips and minimalistic makeup kept her look simple yet elegant. Sleek hair left open completed this gorgeous traditional look of Dia Mirza.

