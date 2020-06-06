These 5 Important Parenting Tips Shared By Kajol Are Gold

Bollywood actor Kajol previously appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show ‘What Women Want’. During the interview, the diva was seen getting candid about her parental life and was seen sharing ample of parenting tips to her fans out there. Right from her views on parental techniques to reveal how she isn’t a controlling parent, Kajol was seen opening up about what kind of a parent she is. Here are a few parenting tips that Kajol spoke about.

Controlling Parent

When asked if she is a controlling parent, Kajol replied saying that it isn’t conducive to a healthy relationship. Though she was brought up differently, she doesn’t believe that being a controlling parent helps to solve a problem. Kajol further added that her mother has literally given the name ‘rebel upbringing’ to her.

Striking Balance

Kajol also revealed that she is obsessed with her kids. But she also knows how to strike a healthy balance between being a control freak to asking her kids to do the right thing. Kajol also reflected on the fine line that exists between giving children a grid to grow up with and overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow.

ALSO READ| Kajol's Latest Post Is A Throwback To Her 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Days; See Pic

Kajol’s view about good cop, bad cop parenting technique

According to Kajol, she and her husband Ajay Devgn are on the same level. They both reprimand their kids and tell them off when they are wrong. Kajol added that the relationship a child shares with their parent is just like every other relationship. "Whatever you are planning to do with your kids or however you eventually want your relationship to be with them, parents have to show them the right path," she said.

ALSO READ| Kajol Wishes For “non-polluted” Tomorrow In This Latest Monochrome Picture; See Here

Guilt about going back to work

Kajol was also seen talking about the guilt factor of going back to work after having a kid. According to her, the guilt is felt because of the responsibility factor. She further said generally in society the responsibility of bringing up the child falls on the mother. Whenever one sees a mischievous child, the society always questions the child’s upbringing, the actor added.

ALSO READ| Kajol's Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video That You Can Watch

Learning things from kids

The Tanhaji actor said that she is not the only one who teaches her children but sometimes her kids help her learn new things too. For example, Kajol’s daughter Nysa gives her tips about social media and helps her learn new lingos. Kajol added that she has also started picking up their music taste.

Apart from this, Kajol also went on to share a personal story. The actor revealed once she scolded her daughter for sitting on the table during ‘Mata Ki Chauki’. She added how her daughter told her she doesn’t want to sit down which made her angry. Kajol further said that her 7-year-old son told her, "Mom you shouldn’t fire her for telling the truth." The diva added she was moved by her son’s statement.

ALSO READ| Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.