Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

On the occasion of World Environment Day, that is June 5, Bollywood actor Kajol took to her social media handle to share her piece of mind along with a photo. Kajol's post is a collage of three pictures, in which she is seen posing with an all smiling face while planting along with sister Tanishaa Mukherjee and mother Tanuja Samarth. At the bottom of her picture, a quote penned by an American educator is also written, which read, 'You can't have fruits without the roots'.

Instagramming the picture, Kajol wrote a caption that read, 'You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful...' She further added, 'Live healthy. Live green.' She tagged Tanishaa in the caption and also mentioned #WorldEnviromentDay. Interestingly, in the pictures, Kajol is seen sporting a desi avatar as she wore a red kurta-patiala along with a pair of chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, her mother and sister are seen donning a casual look. Tanishaa teamed her plain white t-shirt with a pair of blue denim while her mother Tanuja wore a blue kurta. The mother-daughter trio was wearing transparent raincoat too as it seems like it was raining when they were planting. Within an hour, her post garnered more than 26k likes and still counting.

Apart from sharing awareness posts, Kajol has been quite active on social media ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Amid the lockdown, she often flipped her old albums and shared throwback pictures. Along with the old pictures, her witty captions also managed to give a daily dose of entertainment to her fans and followers. Most recently, she shared a picture featuring her popular character Simran. In the caption, she joked about the lockdown and how people have now accustomed themselves to stay at home and one does not get to wear fancy clothes to head out anymore.

Talking about professional front, Kajol was last seen in a period-drama flick, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 film also featured her husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. The film not only set BO on fire but also managed to top the list of highest-grossing films of 2020 so far.

