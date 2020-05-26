'Fanaa' Completes 14 Years: Kajol Shares A BTS Picture With Aamir Khan

The Kajol and Aamir Khan starrer, Fanaa was an acclaimed 2006 romantic film that was released 14 years ago, on this day. As the film ticks 14 years, Kajol went on a trip down the memory lane and shared a beautiful throwback picture with Aamir Khan from the pre-shoot of the movie. The picture will certainly make the die-hard fans of the actors nostalgic, making them watch the movie all over again.

Kajol shared a BTS picture with Aamir Khan as their film Fanaa completes 14 years

Kajol took to her social media to share a picture that has her and Aamir Khan looking at each other while seated across a table. Both Kajol and Aamir Khan seem to be reading the script of the film. While sharing the picture, Kajol also had a lovely message for the movie Fanaa as it completes 14 years.

Kajol wrote how this picture was taken during the pre-shoot of Fanaa. Kajol also went on to reveal an interesting fact that the movie turned out to be quite different than what she as well as Aamir Khan read about it on paper. Kajol added how she still remembers Poland where the movie was shot and the amount of fun that they had there. Check out the BTS picture Kajol shared along with her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan.

Fanaa's songs went on to become chartbusters

The film was directed by Kunal Kohli and was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie also starred the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sharat Saxena, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. Kajol and Aamir's infectious chemistry in the movie was much loved by the masses.

The songs of the film also went on to become chartbusters. Some of the soundtracks like Chand Sifarish, Desh Rangeela, Ho Jaon Fanaa, and Dekho Na went on to strike a favorable chord amongst the listeners. The movie had also marked the first time romantic pairing of Kajol and Aamir Khan on the big screen. The film had also marked the comeback of the Helicopter Eela actor from a sabbatical of many years as she was last seen in the 2001 movie, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham before this. The film was reportedly declared a hit as it managed to mint around Rs 105 crore at the box office.

