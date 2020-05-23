Kajol's Most-liked Posts On Instagram That You Should Not Miss

Kajol is considered to be one of the most celebrated and popular actors working in the Bollywood film industry now. The actor has never failed to mesmerise the audience with her stellar performances in television as well as movie projects. The actor gained commercial success with movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanna and My Name is Khan. The actor has managed to bag several awards and accolades including Padma Shri Award, Filmfare Awards and many more.

Apart from being a skilled actor, she also enjoys a massive fan following. Kajol is an avid social media user. The actor recently garnered over 10 million followers on Instagram. She manages to entertain and grab the attention of her followers with her stunning pictures and some hilarious posts. Below are some of Kajol's most-liked Instagram pictures:

Kajol's most-liked photos on Instagram

Having over 10 million followers clearly makes her account accessible to fans across the world who flood her post with likes and comments. For the picture shared below, Kajol bagged over a whopping 550,153 likes on Instagram. Kajol can be seen flaunting a beautiful blue shaded saree that has floral prints all over it. She teamed her outfit with a bracelet, a necklace and she opted for a low-bun hairdo. Check it out:

The picture shared by Kajol earned over 560,382 likes. In the photo, Kajol can be seen taking a selfie sporting some traditional jhumkas and diamond-studded green saree. Check out the selfie shared by Kajol, while she was travelling that gained massive attention and massive likes.

Kajol made headlines with this post that she shared on her Instagram. The post was shared during her promotions for her short film, Devi. Kajol can be seen giving the regular pantsuit a twist. The actor opted for a figure-hugging pantsuit and also opted for a fully beaded neckline top. She teamed the outfit with a matching blazer. The ensemble flaunted by Kajol was designed by Saiid Kobeisy. She completed her outfit by opting for golden strappy heels and went for subtle makeup, that is by opting for nude lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

In another picture posted by Kajol, the actor can be seen donning an ethnic look. The post shared garnered a whopping 607,512 likes. She opted for a light-green saree with a statement blouse and simple hairdo.

