Kajol Shares Throwback Picture On World Heritage Day, Asks Fans To Spot The Landmark

Following the footsteps of other Bollywood stars who are posting pictures of their old trips to celebrate World Heritage Day, Kajol also took active participation and shared a selfie from her trip to Paris while flaunting the Eiffel Towel in the background. Interestingly the star asked her fans to spot the famous heritage site in Paris and her fans could not keep calm and thronged the comment section with their answers.

Kajol shares a picture from her past trip to Paris

The trip might be old but, it seems that the memories of the star are still fresh as she shared a selfie from a balcony in Paris and tried to show the Eiffel Tower which can be seen in the background. Fans of the Fanaa star were quick enough to comment under her picture and shower their love. One of the users wrote that memories of great times and places are simply wonderful. He also expressed his concerns regarding the family and advised Kajol to stay indoors and safe.

Throwback to Paris a few years back ... the most famous place there is very far in the background.. spotted it ?#WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/SXAn2HQRz0 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 18, 2020

Read: Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', And More Thriller Movies To Binge-watch

Read: Kajol's Pictures With Her Daughter Nysa Devgan On Instagram | See Here

Another user who hails from Paris sent her love to the star and wrote that it is a pleasure to find Kajol posting pictures of the beautiful and romantic place. The third user chimed in and wrote, The most famous place with the most beautiful women in the world.'



Eiffel tower😍 — abhishek kaushik (@abhishe58289521) April 18, 2020

Pakistan very beautiful Compare to Paris

Kajol you must visit #Pakistan — Fayaz Khemtio (@FayazKhemtio4) April 18, 2020

La tour Eiffel — Anked Arun Paralkar (@ankedparalkar) April 18, 2020

The most famous place with the most beautiful women in the world 💙😘 — Atik Nurhayati (@AtikNur52072465) April 18, 2020

The most famous is in Foreground🙂 — KIRAN PAHUJA (@pinkroseapps) April 18, 2020

