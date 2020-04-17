Kajol's Pictures With Her Daughter Nysa Devgan On Instagram | See Here

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the most loved couples in the industry. They tied the knot in 1999 and have two children. They had their first child, a girl, Nysa in 2003 and then had a boy, Yug in 2010. Kajol has shared a few pictures with her daughter Nysa Devgan on her Instagram handle. Take a look at them.

Kajol’s pictures with daughter Nysa

Kajol shared a picture with Nysa Devgan from a special screening. She wore a black dress with golden earrings matching it with the design on her dress. Nysa donned an off-shoulder top on denim jeans with a locket around her neck.

Kajol and Nysa Devgan were seen spending their time together in England. The Devi actor wore a dark blue outfit with knee slit and paired it with white sneakers. Nysa sported denim shorts over a T-shirt. They are seen hugging in the picture.

Kajol shared a special picture with Nysa Devgan for her first red carpet. Nysa wore a black dress with no sleeves. Kajol wore a black dress with floral design and a matching earring.

The Baazigar actor wished her followers a Happy Diwali by uploading a picture with Nysa Devgan. The mother-daughter duo was seen smiling and had tika on their forehead. They wore traditional attire on the auspicious occasion.

In the picture below, the mother-daughter pair are seen flaunting different attires. Kajol wore a traditional dress covered with design. On the other hand, Nysa Devgan donned a blue dress.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn. The movie received rave reviews and did a blockbuster business at the box office. Kajol’s multi-starrer short film Devi grabbed attention from the viewers.

