Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', And More Thriller Movies To Binge-watch

Kajol has impressed many with her mesmerising performances. From her films in the ‘90s to recently released Tanhaji, fans have marvelled at her acting skills. Check out some of Kajol's best thriller movies to binge-watch during this period of lockdown and self-isolation.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Gupt: The Hidden Truth featured Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The suspense thriller movie released in the year 1997. Directed by Rajiv Rai and distributed under the banner Trimurti Films, the film also had Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sharat Saxena, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Rishi and Priya Tendulkar in supporting roles. Gupt: The Hidden Truth was a massive box-office hit. Kajol was praised by fans and critics for her portrayal of Isha, an obsessive lover.

Baazigar

Kajol’s performance in Baazigar won many hearts and she received many accolades. She played the character of Priya who wants to get to the bottom of her sister’s murder. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan as her love interest and Shilpa Shetty as her elder sister. The pyscho-thriller film earned appreciation and immense love from the audience as well as the critics.

Dushman

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film saw Kajol playing a double role for the first time. The 1998 film featured Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The plot of the story revolved around the characters of Kajol - Sonia and Naina Sehgal. Naina goes on a hunt to track down her sister's rapist and killer Gokul (Ashutosh Rana) with the help of Suraj (Sanjay Dutt). The film Dushman was a remake of 1996 Hollywood movie Eye For An Eye and it also had a theatrical release in Canada.

