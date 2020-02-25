Kajol Shares A 'selfie' Clicked By Ajay Devgn But With A Twist; Check It Out

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol have been enjoying the success of their most recent film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was said to be the 100th film by Ajay Devgn and was well received by audiences. The fans of the actors appreciated both of them individually for their stellar performances in the film.

Also Read | 'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn Film Strong Amid New Films, Limited Shows; Hits Another Milestone

Ajay Devgn reveals his version of 'Selfie' with Kajol in an adorable post

Also Read | Ajay Devgn To Be A Part Of The Ambitious 'Kaithi' Remake? Read Deets

Besides films, Kajol and Ajay are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two are said to be complete opposites according to fans with regard to their habits and nature. While Kajol is often free-spirited and extroverted, Ajay is usually reserved and introverted. Fans find these qualities endearing between the two.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Proud Of Wife Kajol For Upcoming Film Devi; "Headed In The Right Direction"

Recently, Kajol shared a picture which according to her was supposed to be a selfie and was playfully altered by her husband. The picture shows Kajol calmly sitting on the stairs and posing for the camera. She revealed a conversation she and Ajay had before taking the picture, in the caption.

In the caption, Kajol mentions that she asks Ajay for a selfie, and he tells her to go and pose. Kajol tells him that they both have to be in a selfie, but Ajay gives his own twist to the selfie. Check her adorable post here..

Also Read | Ajay Devgn & Bachchan Remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

The picture was uploaded by Kajol and received many adorable reactions from fans. Soon enough Ajay reposted that picture on his account. He captioned the picture by saying that his version of Selfie is to be behind the camera.

The fans of the couple had a good laugh watching the two have this cute little banter over Instagram. On the work front, Ajay is getting prepared for Maidan which is set to release on December 11. Besides that, the much-awaited Sooryavanshi too will see Ajay in the cop universe as Singham. As for Kajol, she will be seen in the Barrel select short film Devi, which has an ensemble cast of actors from all walks of life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.