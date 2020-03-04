Kajol Refutes Rumours of An Ongoing Feud With Saif Ali Khan Over His 'Tanhaji' Comment

Saif Ali Khan has been a trending topic ever since he expressed his views about Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif had said it was not an accurate depiction of history, but populist. Rumours were doing the rounds that his comment has led to a rift between Ajay, Kajol and Saif.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Kajol cleared the confusion and dismissed the rumours of a rift. She said that she was not upset about it at all. She also stated that “he has got a great sense of humour and just talks and talks”. Read more about what Kajol had to say about Saif Ali Khan:

Kajol on the feud between her and Saif Ali Khan

Kajol recently revealed that Saif Ali Khan's comments about Tanhaji had not made her upset. She further said that one needs to pick and choose what they want to hear out of what Saif Ali Khan says. Ajay Devgn was also asked the same question during the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. The star too had denied the rumours.

About Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn's Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty starring Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

