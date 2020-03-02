Kajol Reveals Why She Can't Don The Director's Hat, Says 'I Would Love To Write'

Bollywood actor Kajol, who was last seen in blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is currently grabbing the headlines for her upcoming short film Devi. Her performance in the trailer of Devi, as well as the blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, bagged appreciations from critics and audiences alike. Ahead of Devi's release, Kajol opened up about the success of Tanhaji. She also revealed why she can't direct a film.

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kajol stated that she doesn’t have the disposition to direct a movie as one would need to be patient with the team. Kajol was also quoted saying that she would love to write a script. She further added that she might write a script in the future. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn, Kajol's husband, has directed two films — U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Kajol, who is currently basking in the success of her period drama Tanhaji, said that she was not surprised but relieved with the response the film got at the box-office. During the interview, she also showered praises on Renuka Shahane, the director of her next project Tribhanga. Complimenting Renuka's directing skills, she said that working with her was a great experience. The 45-year-old actor further said that Renuka is clear in what she wants to make and the vision that she had for the movie.

At the end of the interview, Kajol opened up about her short film Devi. Speaking about why she choose to do Devi, the Ishq actor said that she loved the script and the statement the film gives. Another 'special reason for her to take up the movie was that it was being made by two of her close friends, Niranjan and Ryan. The short film is slated to release on March 2, 2020, on the YouTube channel of LargeShort Films.

