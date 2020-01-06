Kajol Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Slays Her Ethnic Kurta Churidar Look

Bollywood actor Kajol is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she stars opposite her husband Ajay Devgn. While the actor has impressed the viewers in the trailer and the songs of the film, her sartorial choices during the promotion of her film are also leaving everyone impressed. In a recent promotional event, the actor nailed her ethnic look as she donned a lovely white suit with some intricate embroideries. She paired a long white kurta with a matching churidar and a dupatta. The outfit further has some embroidered detailing in black.

Kajol looked like a visual delight in her ethnic outfit

The dupatta and the kurti has a curvy border which is further adding to the beauty of the outfit. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor opted for an oversized earring as well as a statement ring from Zariin Jewelry to go with the look. Kajol has played the role of a Maharashtrian woman for the first time in her career of 27 years. The actor essays the role of Savitribai Malusare in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Her jewellery in the movie reportedly has a great story and history.

Nachiket Barve spills the beans on Kajol's jewellery in the film

According to an article in a leading daily, Kajol's jewellery in the movie was specially ordered to add authenticity to her character. Nachiket Barve, the costume designer of the movie also informed the newspaper that they found a Kolhapur-based jeweller who has been making gold ornaments for the royal families for ages. This jeweller had several moulds with which they used to make this jewellery. These same moulds were used to make the jewellery of the members of the royal family.

