Kajol's Best Love Songs That Fans Love Listening To Till Date

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. Kajol is amongst the most well-known and celebrated actors in the Hindi Film Industry. Being 24 years old in the industry, Kajol has played a variety of roles and the audience has always loved watching the beauty on-screen. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, fans also love Kajol for the beautiful love songs she has featured in. Here are the best love songs of Kajol. Read ahead to know more-

Kajol’s best love songs

Gerua

Gerua is from the movie Dilwale (2015). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. It features Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.

Sajda

Sajda is from the movie My Name Is Khan (2010). The song is sung by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Richa Sharma. It features Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.

Mere Haath Mein

Mere Haath Mein is from the movie Fanaa (2006). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aamir Khan, and Kajol. It features Kajol and Aamir Khan.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. It features Kajol, Shahrukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

Suraj Hua Maddham

Suraj Hua Maddham is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.. (2001). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. It features Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.

Janam Janam

Janam Janam is from the movie Dilwale (2015). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. It features Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.

Tere Naina

Tere Naina is from the movie My Name Is Khan (2010). The song is sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali. It features Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.

Dekho Naa

Dekho Naa is from the movie Fanaa (2006). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Kajol and Aamir Khan.

