Year End 2019: List Of Kajol's Movies From This Decade That Are A Must-watch

Kajol is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Bekhudi (1992) and hasn’t looked back since. Kajol has completed 24 years in this industry. The last decade (2010-2020) proved to be a very successful one for the actor.

Here are Kajol’s best movies from the decade that proved the actor's acting prowess once again:

Also Read | Kajol Grooves To Jannabi Das' Version Of 'Awara Bhanware' On Indian Idol 11 Sets

Kajol’s best movies from the past decade

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Name Is Khan is Karan Johar directorial. The movie had Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sheetal Menon in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome. He takes a challenge to speak to the President of the United States seriously and embarks on a cross-country journey.

Also Read | When Kajol Learnt An Important Parenting Tip From Her Son Yug

We Are A Family (2010)

We Are Family is a Siddharth Malhotra directorial. The movie had Kajol, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a divorced mother of three children, who runs a happy household - until she is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and her former husband brings his new career-oriented girlfriend into the picture.

Also Read | Kajol Has An Opinion About Current Generation Of Actors, THIS Is Her Advice To Them

Dilwale (2015)

Dilwale is a Rohit Shetty directorial. The movie had Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The plot of the film revolves around the siblings of two estranged lovers, who fall for each other, unaware of the violent past that drove the older couple apart.

Also Read | Kajol Opens Up About Her Equation With Kids Nysa & Yug

Helicopter Eela (2018)

Helicopter Eela is a Pradeep Sarkar directorial. The movie had Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota and Roy Chowdhury in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Eela, who is an aspiring playback singer and single mother. She has given up all her dreams to raise her only son. But now her baby son Vivan is all grown up and being a typical young millennial, doesn't want his mother's life to revolve around him. But being an overprotective mother, Eela has other ideas and joins her son's college to spend more time with him. Unfortunately, her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.