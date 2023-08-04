Kajol Talks About Turning Down Mani Ratnam's Film For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: It Worked...

Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992 and since then, has starred in several acclaimed films. One of her most popular roles was in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). However, at a recent event, the actress revealed that she might not have been a part of the film at all.

3 things you need to know

Kajol recently starred in her maiden web series The Trial.

The actress was also recently seen in the short film anthology Lust Stories 2.

In her career of over three decades, she had starred in over 40 films.

Kajol does not regret passing on Mani Ratnam's film

Kajol's character Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been etched in people's minds. However, for taking on the role, the actress had to turn down an offer from director Mani Ratnam. As quoted by PTI, at a recent event, The Trial actress opened up about how she had to choose between Mani Ratnam's film and another. She said, “I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. ”

(Kajol played the role of a tomboy in the first half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai | Image: Twitter)

Kajol added that upon receiving the offer from Mani Ratnam, she was in disbelief. She revealed that she had to pass on the role as she had already committed to working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the time. “'You should have done Mani sir's film'," she recalled being told by people around her. "At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favour,” Kajol continued.

Kajol passed on THIS Mani Ratnam film for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

During her conversation, the Dilwale actress did not reveal the name of the movie she had to reject. However, as per media reports, the actress was offered Dil Se (1999) which eventually starred Manisha Koirala.

(Kajol's performance in the film was appreciated by the audiences | Image: Twitter)

After passing on the role, Kajol has not worked with Mani Ratnam yet.