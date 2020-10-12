Kajol Walks Down The Memory Lane As 'Helicopter Eela' Completes 2 Years; Watch Video

Actress Kajol who is quite active on social media recently took a trip down the memory lane and shared a BTS video from the sets of the 2018 film Helicopter Eela as it clocked 2 years on October 12. The actress shared the video on Instagram which captured all the memories and stills from the film which seems to be close to the heart of the actress. The film helmed by Pradeep Sarkar also starred Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.

Kajol celebrates 2 years of Helicopter Eela

The video showcases several beautiful moments of cheerful Kajol who played the role of Eela in the film. The clip also showed her relationship with her son and raising him alone being a single parent. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Definition of a memoir. Experiences from the author's point of view or..... selective amnesia.”

The film Helicopter Eela showed Kajol essaying the role of a single mother and an aspiring singer. The story revolves around the actress and her young son after her husband abandons them. She turns into a helicopter parent, hovering around her son 24/7. She even enrolls in college. Kajol aka Eela Raiturkar is very overprotective about her son Vivan. She keeps meddling in Vivan's life continuously. It is based on the Gujarati play 'Beta, Kaagdo', written by Anand Gandhi

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Kha, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sharma. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress will next be seen in a Netflix film Tribhanga, produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn films. The film also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, along with Kajol in the lead roles. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film revolves around the story of three different women from the same family, belonging to different generations. The film was initially supposed to be a Marathi film but later turned into a Hindi Netflix film. Shot entirely in Mumbai, the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

