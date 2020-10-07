Kajol Shares Pic Of Maa Durga In This Tough Time As She Deals With Loss Of A Family Member

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a picture of Maa Durga on her Instagram story, asking for strength during a tough time in her life. Kajol recently had a loss in her family as former director and screenwriter and Ajay Devgn's cousin, Anil Devgan passed away recently. Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn shared the sad demise of his brother on social media on October 5, 2020.

Kajol shares picture of Maa Durga on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a picture of Maa Durga on Instagram and wrote that she won't be celebrating Durga Puja this year, due to the sad demise of her brother-in-law Anil Devgan. The late director and screenwriter's death came as a shock to everyone in their family. Along with the picture of Goddess Durga, Kajol prayed for her family and asked the goddess to give them strength during such a difficult time.

Also Read: Kajol 'misses Wearing A Saree'; Daughter Nysa Clicks Her Pictures

Durga Puja will begin on October 22, 2020, and go on till October 26, 2020. Amid the Pandemic, the government has issued guidelines for people to keep celebrations of each festival low-key. The upcoming celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja will also be celebrated in low-key manner around the city.

Also Read: Kajol Pens Note To God; Expresses Gratitude For 'not Lacking Anything' Amid Pandemic

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Ajay Devgn's movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She essayed the role of Savitribai Malusare in the periodic drama film. She was also seen in a short film titled Devi. Next, she will be seen in a Netflix film Tribhanga, produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn films.

The film also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, along with Kajol in the lead roles. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film revolves around the story of three different women from the same family, belonging to different generations. The film was initially supposed to be a Marathi film but later turned into a Hindi Netflix film. Shot entirely in Mumbai, the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

Also Read: Kajol Shares A Quirky Photo And Asks, 'Is It October Already?'; See Post

Also Read: Kajol Asks Fans To Play "chor Police" In Her New Post, Fans Offer To Be Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.