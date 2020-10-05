Kajol Asks Fans To Play "chor Police" In Her New Post, Fans Offer To Be Police

Actor Kajol recently took to Instagram to share a fun snap of herself in a face mask. She asked her fans if anyone wanted to play 'chor-police' with her in the caption as well. Many fans commented that they couldn't wait to join Kajol in the game. Take a look at her post and read the comments her post garnered.

Kajol's 'chor-police' pic on Instagram

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Kajol in a black face mask. She seems to be in a mall and escalators can be spotted behind her. Kajol is sporting very light make-up on her face and is seen smiling. She also mentioned in her caption that she was smiling underneath the mask. The actor is also seen sporting a pink top and yellow sunglasses in the post.

As mentioned earlier, Kajol added a funny caption with her post. She wrote - 'Chalo chor police khelte hain.... anyone ????' (sic). Kajol also put a few interesting hashtags with her post that were - #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath.

Many fans and admirers of the actor commented and liked the post. One fan mentioned that they would love to play the game with her and that she could be the 'chor'. Another fan wrote that Kajol seemed to be enjoying her time at the mall. Like her caption, all the comments were also quite fun. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kajol's Instagram

Kajol is very active on her Instagram and keeps adding fun posts on her page to keep her fans and followers updated. In one of her recent posts, fans could spot a throwback picture of Kajol from the 90s. The post was captioned - 'Is it October already?

Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too! #TheYear2020' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. A few fans also mentioned Kajol's caption was hilarious. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the actor in a yellow dress with black motifs. Kajol looked radiant in the post and captioned the post - 'Now pose candidly & smile! There you have your perfect picture' (sic). She was also seen sporting light make-up and jewellery in her post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kajol's Instagram

