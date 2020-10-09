Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Kajol, Sridevi Posed For Memorable Picture

Currently, a throwback picture of Kajol, Sridevi, and Jaya Bachchan is making rounds on the internet. In the picture, all of them are seen flashing a wide smile while they adorably pose together for the camera. Kajol and Sridevi look quite different in the picture. Sridevi is seen donning a white dress which she paired with hoop earrings.

Kajol, on the other hand, is spotted wearing a black top which she paired with blue denim jeans. Jaya Bachchan appears in a white dress. Fans showered love for the actors in the comment section by dropping several beautiful compliments.

Unseen picture of Kajol, Sridevi

Some other unseen pictures of Kajol

A few months back, a throwback picture of Kajol and her sister Tanishaa went viral on social media. The adorable picture took her fans back to the childhood days of the duo. In this image, the duo is seen hugging each other by striking a wide smile for the lens. While Kajol is seen in a bob cut and a checkered shirt, her sister Tanishaa looks adorable in a white dress. It is a monochrome picture with a background of water. Take a look at the picture:

Besides this, in the recent past, Kajol also uploaded a picture that gave her fans a major throwback to her super hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the image, the actor can be seen wearing a green dress with complete makeup and jewellery on her. The caption of her post also adds a hilarious tone to it. The actor hilariously joked about the lockdown period and how people have now accustomed themselves to stay at home and one does not get to wear fancy clothes to step out anymore. Check out the post:

On the work front

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn. The film was directed by Om Raut and featured Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the prominent role. She was praised for her role in the film by critics and fans. Currently, she has no upcoming movies scheduled. However, fans of Kajol have been eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen after the pandemic ends. Besides that, Kajol was part of a short film with an ensemble cast of actors. The short film titled Devi was loved by many and garnered over 15 million views.

(Image Credit: Bollywood Access Instagram)

