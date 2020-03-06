Kajol's Special Appearances In Popular Bollywood Songs That You Might Have Missed

Since her debut film in 1991, Kajol has come a long way in her career and has time and again proved her mettle as an actor, delivering several successful performances. She has also made many cameos in films and songs. Here are a few times when Kajol made cameo appearances in songs.

Rock n’ Roll

Karan Johar has considered Kajol as a lucky charm through most of his career and if he directs a film, Kajol has to, in some way, be a part of the film. In the family entertainer, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kajol made a short appearance with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the song.

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan & Mahalakshmi Iyer, the lyrics of the much-loved song are crafted by Javed Akhtar. The song has crossed more than 19 million views on YouTube.

Mahi Ve

Living up to the tradition of making cameos in Dharma movies, the actor was yet again seen in the much-loved wedding song, Maahi Ve from the film, Kal Ho Naa Ho. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Jaya Bachchan, the song was choreographed by Farah Khan.

Rani Mukerji also made a brief appearance in the song. Voiced by Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam & Shankar Mahadevan, the song has crossed more than 52 million views on YouTube.

The Disco Song

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, The Disco Song also sees Kajol burning the dance floor with her killer movies. Besides Kajol, choreographers like Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant also make an appearance. Voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal and Nazia Hassan, the song is inspired by Nazia Hassan's cult number, Disco Deewane.

Composed by Vishal & Shekhar, the lyrics of The Disco song are crafted by Anvita Dutta. The Disco song has crossed more than 128 million views on Youtube.

