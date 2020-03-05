Preity Zinta Posts A Throwback Pic From 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Preity Zinta joined the Hindi film industry in the year 1998, and since then, the actor has become one of the most loved stars. In recent times, she has not been seen in many films as she has become an entrepreneur and is reported to spend most of her time managing the business she owns. She is also the proud owner (stakeholder) of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Take a look at the Preity Zinta’s Instagram post here:

Preity Zinta shares a throwback picture of her from Kal Ho Naa Ho

In this Instagram post, Preity Zinta can be seen sitting beside the producer of the film and her co-star can be seen in the background. Preity captioned the picture by writing “Look what I found 😂 Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk ? #throwbackthursday #ting” This caption has taken a hilarious turn as the comment section of this post is filled with fans trying to guess what the director is saying. Take a look at what the fans had to say.

One fan wrote “"I think, I need a massage, baby..."... 😂 😂” while another fan wrote “It’s been a long tiring day 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”. Another fan wrote “@realpz : he is saying “Abhi ke liye throwback PZ, kal ho na ho “ 🤣”. Another fan also wrote “He saying how long i have to wait for yr hairs done so i start shooting 🤔”. The most hilarious comment on this post was “Karan: Kung fu hustle wali aunty ki trh lag rhi ho😂😂”.

(Source: Preity Zinta Instagram)

