Hrithik Roshan And Preity Zinta Movies That Will Take You Down The Memory Lane; Read

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta have worked together in a few films that have gained major collections at the box-office and garnered appreciation from critics. From Mission Kashmir to Lakshya, the actors gave their best in these films and are still considered as must-watch films of the reel pair. Take a look at some of these films which will surely take you down the memory lane.

Mission Kashmir

Mission Kashmir is a 2000 action drama movie which features Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film is written by Vikram Chandra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijit Joshi, Suketu Mehta, Atul Tiwari and Abhijat Joshi. It is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Preity plays the role of a TV journalist in the film. Its famous song Bumbro is even loved by many till now.

Koi Mil Gaya

Early on in his career, Hrithik showcased his acting skills by portraying a challenging character in Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya. The movie featuring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha released in the year 2003. The movie was a hit at box office and was appreciated by the critics and fans. The film completed 15 years in the year 2018 and Priety shared a post to celebrate the occasion. The poster had the glimpses of a spaceship and Jadoo's eyes along with Hrithik and Preity.

Lakshya

A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid. (1/2) https://t.co/gSbgOjl5zq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

In the film Lakshya, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Lieutenant Karan Shergill. His character in the film is of an aimless young man who becomes responsible after getting enrolled in the Indian Army. The film also shows how his life turns around when he fights during the Kargil War. The film was the second one of Farhan Akhtar who helmed the project. The film completed 15 years in June 2019 and Hrithik shared his feelings on Twitter.

