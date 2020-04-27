Kajol's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'

Kajol is widely considered to be one of the most versatile and popular actors in Bollywood. The actor kickstarted her journey in acting with Bekhudi, which got released in the year 1992. Be it a negative role, lead role, or a lighthearted romantic role, Kajol has always impressed the audience and has won a special place in the hearts of her fans with her acting skills. Dhanush starrer Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is one of her more recent films.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 features Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan in prominent roles. The film is helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and produced by Dhanush. The action comedy film is a sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari, which was released in 2014.

Vasundhara Parameshwar's (Kajol) best scenes from Velaiilla Pattadhari 2

Vasundhara finds out from Raghuvaran (Dhanush) that the whole area is flooded with water. Raghuvaran informs her that the stairs are flooded with water. Vasundhara gets shocked and gets more concerned about her Mercedes car and Raghuvaran replies saying he is concerned about his new vehicle ' Sundari' that is his cycle. Vasundhara's reaction to his reply is something fans enjoyed watching.

ALSO READ | Kajol’s Films In Languages Other Than Hindi That You Must Watch

Vasundhara, who is the MD of Vasundhara Constructions, arrives to discuss some business plans with Raghuvarana and other teammates. She starts explaining the plan like a boss and Raghuvaran keeps staring. Vasundhara's way of explanation that is somewhat perceived in comedy way by Raghuvaran and others is again something fans enjoyed quite a lot.

ALSO READ | Kajol Celebrates 22 Years Of 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' with A GIF | Watch It Here

When water gets flooded in the whole area, Raghuvaran is forced to stay back with Vasundhara. Soon after that, the lights go off and Vasundhara brings out a bottle of wine and starts pouring it in a glass of water. Raghuvaran gets tempted on seeing the bottle of wine and asks her for that. Vasundhara taunts him saying that there is water flooded downstairs, he can have that. The way Vasundhara gets back at him with a taunt was a memorable moment in the film.

Source: Dhanush as seen in stills from Velaiilla Pattadhari 2

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Mandira Bedi's Vintage Throwbacks Bring Delight To Fans | See Pics

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Mandira Bedi's Vintage Throwbacks Bring Delight To Fans | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.