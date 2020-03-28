Kajol Celebrates 22 Years Of 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' with A GIF | Watch It Here

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya has completed 22 years on Friday, March 27, 2020. The lead actor of the film, Kajol, took to her Twitter to celebrated this occasion. She shared a GIF. Take a look at Kajol's tweet here.

Kajol celebrates 22 years of Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

22 Years of Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya .... really? Can't believe this. pic.twitter.com/UNYYn31vTc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 27, 2020

Kajol took to her twitter to share a GIF where she is seen in an orange salwar suit and doing the signature move from the film. She captioned the picture by writing "22 Years of Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya .... really? Can't believe this." Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was written and directed by Sohail Khan, and it starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dharmendra. In this film, we see Kajol in the role of Salman's love interest. Dharmendra is seen as the uncle of Kajol. This film is still relevant to today's generation with songs like Oh Oh Jaane Jaana and Tum Par Hum Hai among others.

Meanwhile, Kajol's social media team also shared a compilation of some scenes from the film on their Instagram. The post was captioned by writing: "Can't decide which scene from this movie is our absolute favourite! Comment below and tell us your favourite scenes and memories of this iconic blockbuster. #22YearsOFPyaarKiyaToDarnaKya." Take a look at the post here.

Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. This short film featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. This film released on Monday. Apart from this, she was seen in the period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was seen in the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama.

