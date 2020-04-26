Kajol’s Films In Languages Other Than Hindi That You Must Watch

Kajol is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood, noted for her work in the 90s. Over the years, she has proved her mettle as an actor with blockbuster films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, etc. She has also worked in several films from different languages. Take a look at it here.

Kajol’s films in different languages

1. Minsara Kanavu (1997)

Kajol starred in this 1997 hit flick, Minsara Kanavu, along with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. The film marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. The film was a huge hit at the box office and the soundtrack by AR Rahman became very popular as well. The film even won the appreciation of critics from the industry and went on to win several awards at the National Film Awards that year.

2. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017)

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 starred Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Saranya Ponvannan, and Samuthirakani. Bollywood actor Kajol played the role of the antagonist in the film. Her performance was loved by the audience. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box office.

3. Eega (2012)

Eega was one of the biggest hits of 2012. The film was simultaneously released in several different languages. Kajol dubbed for the Hindi version of the movie which was later released as, Makkhi. The film went on to do great business at the box office and even won two National Film Awards.

4. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Incredibles 2 was a Walt Disney production animated movie. The film was a sequel to the 2004 hit film, The Incredibles. Kajol was a part of the Hindi version of the film. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films that year.

