Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Mandira Bedi's Vintage Throwbacks Bring Delight To Fans | See Pics

If we look at the brighter side of the lockdown for 21 days, it is giving an opportunity to many of us to relive old moments, by going through that album kept in the corner of our closet. It seems like Bollywood divas including Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and Mandira Bedi among others, have grabbed the chance and shared a few throwback pictures of them. Many of their fans and followers cannot stop gushing around it.

Throwback pictures of Bollywood divas

Interestingly, taking to her social media handle, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture. In the portrait picture, the 52-year-old actor is seen sporting a glamorous look. Her fringe hairstyle with a messy bun enhances the intensity of her overall look. On which, singer Neeti Mohan, wrote, 'Ufff always a stunner 😍'. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a throwback picture on Day 2 of the 21-day-lockdown. Kajol is seen posing with an all smiling face while waving at the camera. To make her post more engaging she wrote a caption that reads, 'Hey there👋 how you doin?

Give me ur best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my insta stories.' Many of her followers started suggesting ideas while a few can't take their eyes off. Check out the picture below:

On the other side, Mandira Bedi also posted a throwback picture on her social media feed. Mandira Bedi is seen in a black off-shoulder outfit. She also added a pair of diamond chandelier earrings. Many of her fans started praising her beauty as a user wrote, 'Innocence at it's best'. See the picture below:

