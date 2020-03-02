MeToo: Kajol And Shruti Haasan Speak About The Movement & Change In The Industry

In the wake of the 'Me Too' movement that had earlier taken Hollywood by storm and almost a year after the movement gained attention in Bollywood, Kajol and Shruti Haasan during the trailer launch of their new film Devi spoke about how the industry has changed after that. Asserting that it involved a lot of well-known people, the Tanhaji actress claimed that men took seven steps back and in the right direction. "Yes, have seen a lot of difference in them. With more cautiously, a lot of thought is put in everyone's daily interaction, be it on sets or office environment.", she added further.

Shruti Haasan, who is also a part of an all-women short film, shared her point of view on #MeToo. She said, "I remember after the whole me-too thing happened, I was taking a flight to London and there was someone sitting in front of me with his laptop open reading the manual of physical proximity and how to behave in the women's space. This has really raised an awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable and I think, it applies to human behaviour in general."

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Soon, many Bollywood celebs came forward to support the movement of change. Names like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Raghu Dixit and more have been accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, One of the most shocking allegations was against 'sanskaari' actor Alok Nath, with writer-producer Vinta Nanda accusing him of rape. Several other actresses came out in support of Vinta and revealed other instances of Alok's unacceptable behaviour. Sandhya Mridul and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Deepika Amin have also shared their ordeals against him. Similar allegations surfaced against Subhash Ghai as well.

