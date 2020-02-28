Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At A Contestant For Hitting A Girl; Watch Video

The Roadies Revolution has hit the television screens with its seventeenth season. The show has amassed an enviable fan following over the years. The show is especially popular among the youth. It has also catapulted many contestants into famous personalities overnight.

Viewers have been loving Roadies Revolution season 17, with the aspirants being all charged up to impress the judges with their fiery persona during the auditions. However, one can also expect some heated moments to come up in the upcoming episodes. The makers have released a promo of the upcoming episode wherein one can see Neha Dhupia lashing out at one of the contestants when he confesses hitting his girlfriend when he caught her cheating on him.

Neha loses her cool over a contestant

Neha lashes out at him wherein she says that nothing can give him the excuse to hit a girl. However, there are also some other contestants who manage to impress the judges Neha, Rannvijay Singh and Prince Narula with their determination and steadfast attitude. The promo shows the team of Roadies Revolution 17 auditioning contestants in Pune. One of the contestants reveals himself to be half Indian and half Nigerian. He also tells that he is a mental health advocate and that he tries to inspire people through social media.

The promo showcases some fiery female contestants in the audition round

The promo also has a badass female contestant who pulls of some push-ups effortlessly. She also reveals that she can give a tough competition to anyone, be it a boy or a girl. The judges also meet another female contestant who reveals the importance of self-defence for every woman.

But the panellists are most impressed by a contestant who reveals that he has cleaned more than 8,300 tonnes of garbage from the beaches of Mumbai. He also says that before pointing fingers at others, one should strive to do something themselves for the environment. The contestant also receives a grand salute from the judges who tell him that he truly deserves to be a part of the show.

