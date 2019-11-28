Kal Ho Naa Ho Completes 16 Years: Numbers From The Film Which Make Fans Groove Till Date

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a tale of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, the film is a heartwarming story of Naina, Aman and Rohit as they navigate their journey of love, life and heartbreak. The romantic entertainer has clocked in 16 years already and to mark which, here is a list of some songs from Kal Ho Naa Ho which managed to strike an emotional chord of the audience.

Best songs from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kuch Toh Hua Hai

Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, Kuch Toh Hua Hai is a happy number that tugs the heartstrings of the audience even today. Voiced by Shaan and Alka Yagnik, the lyrics of the melodious number is crafted by Javed Akhtar. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the official video of Kuch Toh Hua Hai has crossed more than 26 million views on YouTube.

It's The Time to Disco

The soulful track is one of the most successful party numbers from the film's album. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and voiced by Vasundhara Das and Shaan, the track was hailed as the party anthem of the year 2003 by fans. It's The Time To Disco has crossed the 11 million mark on YouTube.

Maahi Ve

Penned by Javed Akhtar, Maahi Ve is considered as one of the most successful songs from the film, as the makers of Kal Ho Naa Ho have managed to rope in Kajol and Rani Mukerji for cameo sequences. Maahi Ve is a wedding song that was modified with a modern backdrop. Voiced by Madhushree and Sonu Nigam, Maahi Ve managed to set the audience grooving to its catchy tunes.

