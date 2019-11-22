Preity Zinta Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Preity Zinta was one of the most popular actors in the early 2000s. Audiences got to see some of Preity Zinta's most memorable performances in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara and Koi Mil Gaya. The star still manages to awe her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Recently she was in the news for appearing in a cameo role in Salman Khan's much-awaited film Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20, 2019. Lately, the actor has been extremely active on her social media. Take a look at some of the stunning Instagram photos shared by the diva on her handle.

The Stylebook of Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta looks like a shimmery dream in a golden gown

Preity wore this stunning golden gown for IIFA Awards 2019 event, which was held in Mumbai this year. She looked beautiful in the metallic golden gown. The Soldier actor posed for the shutterbugs happily during the event, flaunting her dress. Preity opted for straight, sleek hair and bold red lips to complete her look.

Preity Zinta in an embellished white Anarkali

For attending a B-Town Diwali party, Preity chose to wear a scintillating white Anarkali suit with golden embellishments. She accessorised her look with big chunky golden chandbalis. Her open hair and nude lipstick made her look ethereal.

Preity Zinta in an uber-chic modern outfit

In this picture, Preity Zinda is seen carrying this stylish outfit like a boss. Her red pumps and traditional earnings are complementing her look.

Preity grabbed eyeballs when she stepped on the Filmfare red carpet this year. Preity wore a diaphanous off-shoulder pink dress, in which she looked like a princess.

