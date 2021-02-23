Kalki Koechlin Says She Is Ready To Step Outdoors, Posts A Picture

Kalki Koechlin is very active on social media where she has a decent fan following. The actor keeps her fans entertained with numerous pictures and videos from her life and keeps them updated. She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself revealing that she is ready to step outdoors.

Kalki Koechlin reveals she is ready to step out

Kalki was seen in a bathing suit as she looked at the beautiful scenery in front of her. The actor captioned the post as, “Ready for the outdoors” before adding hashtags ‘sustainable fashion’ and ‘nature has it all’ as she flaunted her curves in the picture. Check out the post from her Instagram profile below.

Kalki Koechlin's instagram

Netizens react

When the post started doing the rounds on the social media handles, a number of netizens flooded it with their comments and reactions. Several netizens sent much love to the actor and gave her kind regards. Many other people also praised how gorgeous Kalki was looking in the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the viral post below.

A number of netizens sent heart-warming wishes to the actor and left kiss and heart emoticons on the post shared by the actor. Many other people also complimented how fit she was looking in the post. Several other people even wrote in the comments that she inspires them with her life updates. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Kalki Koechlin’s photos

Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram is flooded with gorgeous shots, from streets to her photoshoots. The actor previously posted a picture of an ‘odd’ visitor whom she welcomed in her home as it stayed in her living room. The picture revealed that she had a pigeon visit her home. Kalki captioned the post as, “The visitor” and added hashtags “Pigeon at home” and “Odd bird”, check out the post from her profile below.

Kalki posts numerous pictures of her daughter on the 'gram and gives a sneak peek into her life. Recently, the actor had posted a picture of her partner as he held their daughter in his arm. She captioned the picture as, “Bursting with colour”. Check out the picture below.

