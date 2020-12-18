Kalki Koechlin Shares Daughter Saphho's Picture, Fans Say 'she Has Your Eyes'

Kalki Koechlin has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in films and web series. She is also quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans known of her whereabouts. Kalki recently took to Instagram to share her daughter Sappo’s picture. Scroll below to see the adorable munchkin’s photo.

Kalki Koechlin shares daughter’s picture

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently shared a picture of her daughter Sappho on Instagram. In the picture, Kalki Koeshlin’e daughter is seen wearing a black hat and a black-spotted outfit. The little munchkin appears to be playing with the hat in the picture. Kalki captioned the picture by saying Yeeeha and also used the hashtags #sappho and #thoseeyes.

Kalki’s post garnered over 26K and is still counting. Several celebrities have commented on Kalki’s daughter’s photo. Radhika Apte and Anita Shroff Adajania have commented using red heart emojis. One user has commented that Sappho has Kalki’s eyes. See their reactions here:

Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram is full of photos and videos from her personal and professional life. Her baby daughter’s adorable pictures also frequently make it to Kalki’s Instagram feed. She also shares snapshots of the scenes from the movies that have left an impression on her.

The Dev D star also recently shared how she met her partner Guy Hershberg and how their love story began. She also shared details and the meaning of her daughter's name. She explained that Sappho is a Greek name and speaks to her in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil.

Kalki made her acting debut with the movie Dev D which released in 2009. She starred alongside Abhay Deol in the film. She later went on to star in The Film Emotional Atyachar, The Film Emotional Atyachar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Death in the Gunj and Margarita with a Straw.

She also starred in web series as well. She played a prominent role in Sacred Games wherein she played the role of Batya and Made In Heaven wherein she played the character of Faiza. Kalki Koechlin also starred in several short films. She starred Naked, The Thought of You and Freedom Matters. Her performances in all of her projects are appreciated by audiences and critics.

Image courtesy- @kalkikanmani Instagram

