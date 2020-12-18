Dino Morea Shows Off His Overgrown Hair And Facial Frizz, Fans Call Him 'Khalnayak'

Hostages actor Dino Morea recently took to Instagram to show off his overgrown hair and facial frizz. Along with the picture shared by the actor, Dino went on to pen a quirky caption. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment asking the actor to trim his hair and beard.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dino Morea went on to share his recent look with his fans. In the photo, the actor can be seen taking a selfie with his front camera and shows off his overgrown hair and facial frizz. One can also notice the black background and the sun rays falling on the actor’s face. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “messy me”. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans flooded the comment section asking the actor to trim his hair and beard. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to ask the actor to give himself a new look. One of the users wrote, “Ok, please cut the beard and the hair”. Another one wrote, “Khalnayak”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | DYK Dino Morea Started His Career From TV Series 'Captain Vyom' Where He Appeared As Sonic

Apart from this picture, the actor went on to share another picture of himself in his full-grown hair and beard. In the picture, the actor can be seen showing off his hair and is also seen striking some stunning poses. The actor opted for a wet hairdo and grown beard. He can also be seen sporting a blue polo neck t-shirt. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “2 months more of loonnngggg hair. And the award for best shampoo goes to??” Take a look at the post below.

Also read | When Bipasha Basu & Dino Morea Shared A Rs 10 Rice And Roti Thaali To Save Money; Read

On the work front

The actor is all set to star in Yogendra Singh’s upcoming film Kabhi Bhi Kahin Bhi. The film also stars Dia Mirza and Sharat Saxena in lead roles. The film is about a marriage that is about to become a bait for the tabloid gossip of Bollywood's hot on-screen couple, Shekahar (Aashish Chowdhary) and Jaya (Sheetal Malhar). The film has completed its filming stage and makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Also read | John Abraham's Lauds Dino Morea In Hostages, Latter Invites Him To Collab On Action Film

Also read | Dino Morea Opens Up About His Experience Working On 'Hostages 2'; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.