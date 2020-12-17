Ruskin Bond Meets Anupam Kher, Here Is What The Author Had To Say

Ruskin Bond is one of the most celebrated authors in India. He lives in Mussorie and is currently spending his days in a cottage there. He met the famous actor Anupam Kher recently. Ruskin Bond's Instagram had a picture of the two recently. Read more about this photo here.

All about Ruskin Bond and Anupam Kher's meet and greet in Mussorie

The veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher released a book in 2019 titled, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. This book was his autobiography and a huge hit among the masses. The actor turned author once again this year when the pandemic put everyone inside their homes for a long time. Anupam Kher used this time to write another book. He penned his accounts during the lockdown and recently published this book. He was recently in Mussorie promoting this book titled, Your Best Day is Today.

Another great author who lives in the hills of Mussorie is Ruskin Bond. Ruskin Bond recently took his Instagram account and posted a photo with Anupam Kher by his side. In this picture, the cosy cottage of Ruskin Bond filled with books can be seen in the background along with the yellow painted walls. The actor and the author posed for this photo holding the books written by the other like they were endorsing them. Anupam Kher can be seen wearing a navy blue double-breasted winter jacket with brown pants in the picture. Ruskin Bond can be seen wearing a shirt and an olive green geometric sweater on it, he wore another long kimono style jacket with it. Ruskin Bond captioned the photo expressing his gratitude towards Anupam Kher. He wrote, "A warm evening with @anupamkher". The 'Delhi is not far' author also used the hashtags - December 2020, Christmas coming, Landour and Mussoorie. See the post here.

After Ruskin Bond's photos with Anupam Kher were posted online, the veteran actor replied to the veteran author and thanked him for his hospitality. Anupam Kher wrote, "It was an honour and a privilege to meet one of my favourite writers Mr. #RuskinBond. Thank You for the tea and the delicious cake.". He also added the namaste emoji and the heart eyes emoji in his comment.

