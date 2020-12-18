Neena Gupta Shares How Her Boyfriend Once Said She Was 'on The Shelf'; Watch Video

Actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from her early relationships in a talk show about '#DatingTheseDays' by the dating app Bumble. The video shared by the actor on December 17, 2020, talks about the dating trends prevailing in modern society. In the actor's interaction with actor Sanya Malhotra and other guests present with her on the show, it was revealed that Neena Gupta's boyfriend had once said something very insensitive and hurtful to her. Here is the story about Bumble's dating trends and facts about Neena Gupta's relationship.

Neena Gupta's Instagram Video

In the show Dating These Days powered by Bumble, actors like Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar, and Maanvi Gagroo talk about their relationship experiences. Neena Gupta's relationship, as the actor has previously mentioned, was abusive as well as toxic. In this talk show, the actor revealed that she was once spoken to in a very nasty manner and was told something that left her in low spirits. Neena Gupta's boyfriend had once said to her during a fight that she was "still on the shelf".

The host for the session, actor Rytasha Rathore also opened up about her relationship and said that her partner wished to get married in two years, and he would find someone else if she was not ready. Actor Sanya Malhotra opined that one should give time to themselves and tell themselves that they are "doing good". According to her, one does not need to feel low because of rude remarks made by their partners. Neena Gupta added a caption to the video, expressing that she felt really good talking to the girls and sharing the stories of their relationships with them. She tagged Bumble's official Instagram account to the caption and added a hashtag with the name of the show.

Fans' Reactions to the Video

Fans and followers of Neena Gupta showered love in the comments' section of the post, complimenting the actor on herradiant skin. They appreciated the light green dress that the actor was clad in, calling her a "forever favourite". They were hoping that the video would be longer but were moved by the experiences of the actors nonetheless. They called it a "strong message" and appreciated the idea of the show.

