Kalki Koechlin Talks About Her Equation With Ex-husband Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg spoke about ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and how they maintain a friendly equation today. For those unaware, the two got married in 2011 and officially got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013. In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalki said that it "took time" to see each other as friends. She also revealed that probably the 'timing wasn't correct' to get married.

On the radio show What Women Want, Kalki said: "It just sort of happened organically. It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But ultimately, I think we have respect for each other’s work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them, and I think we were both able to recognise that. Also, it’s so much about timing, right? I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference.”

Kalki Koechlin was recently seen in Rehaan Engineer's play, Uncle Vanya. The all-women play was showcased at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa on December 15. Apart from keeping herself busy with work, the soon-to-be-mother is reportedly busy with Hypno and music therapy, pre-natal yoga, swimming and exercises for a month at a holistic centre nestled in greenery.

