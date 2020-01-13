'Pregnancy Swellings': Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump By Putting Her 'feet Up'

Kalki Koechlin who is all set to deliver her first child in January 2020, shared a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress was seen lying down with her 'feet up, quite literally' because of 'pregnancy swellings'. In the post, actress Tara Sharma can also be seen commenting with a "heart" emoji.

While some fans wished Kalki good luck for 'the last few days' before she pops, many also suggested some tips to help with the swelling. One user wrote: "yoga really helps. didn't have a day of swelling during my time," another said, "take pillows under feet."

Kalki Koechlin's pregnancy swellings

Read | Kalki Koechlin's latest baby bump pics in a pink bikini are the Internet's favorite

Talking about her pregnancy to a news agency, the 35-year old actress said, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward." For the uninitiated, Kalki has revealed that she will go with 'water birthing' for her delivery because she was delivered in the same way.

Read | Kalki Koechlin-Guy Hershberg & other couples who won the internet with baby announcements

And while Koechlin is prepping for her baby's arrival, it hasn't dwindled down her motivation towards work. The actor, who is in the last trimester of her pregnancy was last seen in a theatre production of Sounding Vanya, a contemporary take on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, in which she took to the stage to act while her boyfriend, Guy composed the music. Prior to this, Koechlin won everyone's heart with her portrayal in Gully Boy and Netflix's Sacred Games.

Read | Kalki Koechlin has this connection with the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.