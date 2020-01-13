The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Pregnancy Swellings': Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump By Putting Her 'feet Up'

Bollywood News

Kalki Koechlin, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, shared a beautiful b/w pic flaunting her baby bump on Insta & mentioning 'pregnancy swellings'.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin who is all set to deliver her first child in January 2020, shared a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress was seen lying down with her 'feet up, quite literally' because of 'pregnancy swellings'. In the post, actress Tara Sharma can also be seen commenting with a "heart" emoji.

While some fans wished Kalki good luck for 'the last few days' before she pops, many also suggested some tips to help with the swelling. One user wrote: "yoga really helps. didn't have a day of swelling during my time," another said, "take pillows under feet."

Kalki Koechlin's pregnancy swellings

Read | Kalki Koechlin's latest baby bump pics in a pink bikini are the Internet's favorite

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Need to put my feet up. Quite literally. #swellings #pregnancy #longdays

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Talking about her pregnancy to a news agency, the 35-year old actress said, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward." For the uninitiated, Kalki has revealed that she will go with 'water birthing' for her delivery because she was delivered in the same way.

Read | Kalki Koechlin-Guy Hershberg & other couples who won the internet with baby announcements

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lounging time Wearing a gown upcycled from a silk saree by @annahmolc 😍

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

And while Koechlin is prepping for her baby's arrival, it hasn't dwindled down her motivation towards work. The actor, who is in the last trimester of her pregnancy was last seen in a theatre production of Sounding Vanya, a contemporary take on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, in which she took to the stage to act while her boyfriend, Guy composed the music.  Prior to this, Koechlin won everyone's heart with her portrayal in Gully Boy and Netflix's Sacred Games

Read | Kalki Koechlin has this connection with the Eiffel Tower in Paris

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION