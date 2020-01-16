Kalki Koechlin Enjoys Quaint Natural Retreat Ahead Of Welcoming First Child

Popular Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is reportedly spending her thrid trimester days in a beautiful retreat in the lap of nature. In a recent media interview, Kalki Koechlin revealed that she would be spending her pre-delivery and post-delivery days at the Assagao Birthing Centre, Goa, with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Further in the interview, Kalki, revealed that she and Guy would be taking classes on childbirth, postnatal childcare and breastfeeding, along with multiple parenting sessions at the Centre. Apart from the workshop, Kalki Koechlin is also spending time with her friends at the retreat, the photos of which are gleaming over her Instagram.

Check out Kalki Koechlin's social media post:

Kalki Koechlin on pregnancy and water birth

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Zee5's Bhram, where she played the role of Alisha Khanna. The actor, who is on an acting hiatus owing to her pregnancy, talked about her first trimester in the interview and pondered upon her decision of opting for a water birth.

In an interview published on an online portal, Kalki revealed that she had a traumatic first trimester, where she went through a plethora of emotional and physical trauma. Further in the interview, she exclaimed that water birth is the most natural way to give birth to a child.

Kalki also revealed that she wanted her child to be born in a stress-free environment, which is why she has opted to shift to a calm and quaint mothering center in Goa.

Kalki, who is reportedly due for delivery on January 26, 2020, is spending her days away from the city, taking classes in Hypno and music therapy, pre-natal yoga, swimming and exercises for a month now.

The actor, who reportedly has a Netflix anthology up for release soon, is reported to resume work soon with Raman Bhardwaj's Scholarship. The movie reportedly stars Kalki Koechlin and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed the news about the forthcoming film.

