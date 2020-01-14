Kalki Koechlin Says She Was 'not In Good Shape' During Her First Trimester Of Pregnancy

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, is preparing to embrace motherhood and has planned to opt for a water birth. In a recent interview, Kalki revealed that she had a tough time embracing the first trimester of her pregnancy, where she used to go through numerous mood swings, and had issues dealing with her physical self.

It was tough, says Kalki Koechlin on pregnancy

In the interview, published on an online portal, the actor revealed she used to go through a plethora of emotional and physical trauma during the first trimester of pregnancy. She, who was reportedly shooting for Sangeeth Sivan's Bhram then, used to feel nauseous and dizzy during her first trimester, which she revealed was the hardest part of pregnancy.

Kalki, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, is reportedly busy searching and pondering on Google sites to learn more about pregnancy and motherhood.

What is Kalki Koechlin up to these days?

Kalki Koechlin was recently seen in Rehaan Engineer's play, Uncle Vanya. The all-women play was showcased at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa on December 15. Apart from keeping herself busy with work, the soon-to-be-mother is reportedly busy with Hypno and music therapy, pre-natal yoga, swimming and exercises for a month at a holistic centre nestled in greenery.

