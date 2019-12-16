Kalki Koechlin's Boyfriend Guy Hershberg And All You Need To Know About Him

Gully Boy actor, Kalki Koechlin had announced that she was having her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She revealed that she was five months pregnant and is due in December, this year. She also stated that she was planning to give birth to her child through the water birthing process. Kalki Koechlin’s pregnancy news had surprised everyone in Bollywood, including her fans. But what made people more curious was trying to find more information about Guy Hershberg, who is her boyfriend.

All you need to know about Kalki Koechlin's boyfriend, Guy Hershberg

Guy Hershberg is a trained jazz musician who reportedly turned to classical music. An online portal has claimed that Guy Hershberg is studying piano performance as the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

His social media accounts have however given a different perspective of his life. It looks like Guy Hershber loves to travel and enjoys clicking pictures. The duo, Kalki Koechlin has shared many pictures from their vacations. It looks like the musician also enjoys street photography. Many of the pictures he posted on his Instagram are full of random pictures he clicks on the street or of Kalki Koechlin’s pet Persian hound Saluki dog, Kiara

Kalki Koechlin was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap in the past. They had been married for 4 years before separating. Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the movie Gully Boy, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

