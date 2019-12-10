Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump In This Adorable Picture With Her Boyfriend

Kalki Koechlin recently announced in September 2019 that she is five months pregnant with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The news took the internet by a storm with many even backlashing the actor for having the baby out of wedlock. The actor also said that she will be having the baby through water birth.

Kalki Koechlin’s new post with boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Since she announced the news, Kalki Koechlin has been dropping pictures of her glowing during the pregnancy. She has also set fashion goals for the future to be mommies. She recently shared a picture with her boyfriend. In the picture, the happy couple is seen flaunting the baby bump. Both Kalki and Guy are staring into each other’s eyes and smiling at one another. Kalki Koechlin was glowing in her pregnant avatar.

The picture looks like it was clicked at their house. She has also revealed that she is currently eight months pregnant and has gained over 11 kgs. She also captioned the picture as "He still lets me sit on his lap."

While speculations about their rumoured relationship had been going on the rounds for quite a while now, Kalki Koechlin finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg recently with a love-laden post. She shared a beautiful picture with beau Guy Hershberg on Instagram where he can be seen kissing her on the cheek as they stand by the sea.

For those unknown, the Dev D actor was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, the duo parted ways in 2015. On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Netflix's web series Sacred Games 2. She was also seen in the critically acclaimed film, Gully Boy.

