Kalki Koechlin's Latest Baby Bump Pics In A Pink Bikini Are The Internet's Favorite

Being an inspiration for all, Kalki Koechlin over the course of her pregnancy, embraced every bodily change that she went through, and often dished out tips for social media and other prospective Moms-to-be. Starting a powerful and graphic representation of her journey through pregnancy in an Instagram post, the Dev D actor along with various illustrations stated that while it has been a 'wonderful journey' so far, it is not always 'butterflies and unicorns'. Pointing out her feelings while expecting a baby, the placard was loved by social media users.

And in never failing to surprise, Koechlin in recent pictures was seen chilling by the poolside wearing a pink and magenta bikini accessorizing it with a color-coordinated hat. Sharing the pictures with a message, the actress stated that she is grateful to her friends and family for their immense support, the kindness of the strangers and hopes for 'renewed innocence, empathy and change' in 2020.

Kalki Koechlin's pictures become Internet's favourite

While Kalki has spoken to several media organization, calling her pregnancy a rather 'surreal' feeling, she also opened up about on her 'rollercoaster' ride in a podcast titled Kalki In Parentland.

And while Koechlin is prepping for her baby's arrival, it hasn't dwindled down her motivation towards work. With the last trimester of her pregnancy, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in a theater production of Sounding Vanya, a contemporary take on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, in which she took to the stage to act while her boyfriend, Guy composed the music.

Prior to this, Koechlin won everyone's heart with her portrayal in Gully Boy and Netflix's Sacred Games.

