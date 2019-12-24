Kalki Koechlin: People Used 'derogatory Terms' For Me After Dev D & I Couldn't Get Work

Kalki Koechlin in an interview with a leading media publication spoke about the problems she faced in the film industry. While she spoke about prejudice and sexual harassment, the actress also revealed that she could not land a job for around nine months after starring in Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, which was a blockbuster success starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. “I have literally had eight-nine months of no work coming to me. That too after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” she said.

The actor also informed that these incidents aren’t specific to Bollywood, but also exist in Hollywood. Dishing out details, she said, “When I went to Hollywood, there was this casting agent who wanted to look at the wrinkles on my face near my eyes.” It was after Dev D that someone referred to her as a ‘Russian prostitute’. She said, “It was after Dev D that I read someone had said, ‘Where did they get this Russian prostitute from?’ I was like, hey I’m not Russian.”

In September this year, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin made a big announcement that she is five months pregnant with her longtime boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote: "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been." [sic] Many of her friends dropped comments on the picture and said,"I will never be able to find a grapefruit as big as your belly no more", "And how you’ve handled it... Wish you every happiness as a mother, Kalki!." Farah Khan Ali said, "You look gorgeous. May you be blessed with a healthy bouncing happy beautiful baby and may you have the easiest pregnancy and labor in the world.

