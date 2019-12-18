Deepika Padukone To Kalki Koechlin: Celebrities Who Aced The Short Hairdo

Managing long hair is a hassle and sometimes maintaining the length and the volume can become too tedious and sometimes, even a nightmare. If you are someone who is tired of managing your long tresses and are in two minds whether to chop them off or no, and at the same time, are unsure about the desired length, then here is something that might interest you. Here is a list of the Bollywood divas who have aced short hairdo and maybe you could take cues from them too.

1: Deepika Padukone

Recently, Deepika took to social media to share a picture of her short hairdo. She opted for shoulder length haircut. The amazing thing about this hair length is that it gives you the freedom to style your hair in many ways. You can keep them open, tie-back in a bun and braid them. She also went for highlights that added more glam to the look.

2: Anushka Sharma

Just like Deepika Padukone, Anushka also opted for a shoulder-length haircut. Anushka looked pretty and the short hairdo enhanced her face-cut more. Her shoulder-length tresses not only suit her face but can also be styled in so many ways.

3: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki has had short hair for the longest time and she has shown multiple ways to style them differently. From backcombing to braiding, Kalki's Insta page is what you should stalk to get styling tips for short hair.

