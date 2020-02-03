Kalki Koechlin's White Outfits That'll Brighten Up Your Day; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, musician Guy Hershberg. The Dev. D actor who is expected to deliver her first child soon hasn’t let her pregnancy come in the way of her fashion choices. Check out some of her best looks in which she opted for white coloured outfits.

Kalki Koechlin’s photos

She has been posting pictures that flaunt her adorable baby bump. In a recent post, she is seen wearing a tight-fitted white coloured dress with full sleeves. The actor wore a matching white coloured headband and a pair of nude coloured heels to complete the look.

Kalki Koechlin wore a white coloured bikini top and a pair of dye-free denim. She complemented the look by adding colours to it by wearing a multi-coloured zari cotton shirt. She accessorised the look with a plastic beaded necklace and a ring.

Kalki Koechlin looked breath-taking in a white coloured cotton dress with a pink and yellow floral design. She complemented the dress with a white coloured headband and accessorised the outfit with a pair of golden earrings a bracelet. Netizens claimed that she looked radiant in the attire.

Kalki Koechlin made a fashion statement by wearing a white coloured full sleeves shirt and a pair of khaki coloured pants. She wore minimum makeup to complete the look and even wore diamond stud earrings. Her short hair added glamour to the look as she posed for the lens.

Kalki Koechlin made heads turn in a white coloured polka dot dress. She completed the look with a can hat that added colour to the look. She wore minimum makeup and impressed her fans, who claimed that she looked glamorous in the outfit.

