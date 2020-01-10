Kalki Koechlin Birthday: Times When The Actress Flaunted Her Baby Bump

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is currently expecting her first child with her Israeli boyfriend, musician Guy Hershberg. The Dev. D actor who is expected to deliver her first child soon celebrates her birthday today. She hasn’t stopped her pregnancy from nailing the fashion look to perfection.

She wore a variety of different outfits and has also experimented with her looks. She has been posting pictures that flaunt her adorable baby bump.

On the occasion of Kalki Koechlin's birthday, check out her pictures of the Made in Heaven actor as she flaunts her baby bump.

Kalki Koechlin pictures

Kalki wore a bright pink coloured bikini as she completed the look with a similar pink coloured hat. She lounged around a swimming pool as she enjoyed a meal.

In another picture, she is seen wearing some gym wear as she smiles brightly at the lens. In the post she talks about her pregnancy is a roller coaster ride.

The Made In Heaven actor is a vision to behold in these pictures! The photoshoot is a fashion marvel as the Dev. D actor puts her best foot forward.

In the first pictures, she is seen resting on some cushions wearing a dark coloured floral outfit. In another picture, Kalki talks about how water has been her best friends during her last trimester. She is seen wearing a bra top with puffy arms in the photoshoot.

Kalki is seen wearing a floral patterned swimwear in the photoshoot. She completes the look with a similarly patterned blazer and adding a pair of heavy earrings. In another picture, she strikes an unconventional pose as she sported a sheer green coloured outfit. She styled her hair in small braids, which add to the beauty of the look. She highlights the importance of yoga in both posts.

