Priyamani Replaces Actor Keerthy Suresh Opposite Ajay Devgn In Amit Sharma's 'Maidaan'

Priyamani won our hearts with her dance moves in the song One..Two..Three..Four from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express and is all set to make a Bollywood comeback with a pivotal role in the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Thalaivi. According to the latest reports, the National-Award winning actor has replaced actor Keerthy Suresh as the lead role in the upcoming sports drama film Maidaan. Priyamani will be seen opposite Singham actor Ajay Devgn in the film, directed by Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma, which is based on the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay Devgn will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Keerthy, who was roped in to play the character of a mother, left the project as the makers felt that she looked “too young” for the part. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news through his Twitter account earlier on Saturday.

#Update: National Award winning actress #PriyaMani paired opposite #AjayDevgn in #Maidaan... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta... 27 Nov 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively. The film is scheduled to be released on November 27.

More about Priyamani

Priyamani is an actor who is prominently known for her contributions to the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2003 film Evare Athagadu. Some of Priyamani’s notable works include Paruthiveeram, Malaikottai, Golimar, and Rakhta Charitra. She made her last appearance on screen in the 2019 TV series The Family Man opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Priyamani’s upcoming films include Ateet and Anjatha Chandi.

