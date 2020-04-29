Kamal Haasan Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise; Says 'your Work Left Me In Awe'

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan condoled the death of “one of the finest actors”, Irrfan Khan on April 29 and said he “deserved more time”. After a long battle with cancer, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Haasan not only wished strength for Khan’s family to bear the loss that came “too soon” but remembered his work that left Haasan “in awe”. Khan was admitted to the hospital on April 28 over a colon infection and the next day his team announced the saddening news of his demise.

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Read - 'Finest Of Our Time': Akshay Kumar Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Prays For Strength To Kin

Read - Priyanka Chopra Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise, Says 'You Inspired So Many Of Us'

‘I trust, I have surrendered’

Irrfan Khan’s team shared a heartbreaking message for the actor starting with the words he used to express his fight with rare cancer back in 2018, ‘I trust, I have surrendered’.

The statement by his team read, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”, it added.

Read - Irrfan Khan's Death 'Such A Loss': Chitrangda Singh Condoles 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' Co-star

Read - Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.