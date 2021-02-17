Kangana Is 'eagerly Waiting' For Sadhguru's Book 'Karma', Pens Message Ahead Of Release

Kangana Ranaut is eagerly waiting for spiritual teacher Sadhguru's book titled Karma which is all set to release on April 27 this year. Titled Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Creating Your Own Destiny, it will be published under Penguin Random House's literary imprint on mind, body, and spirit, Penguin Ananda.

Kangana on Wednesday shared quotes by Will Smith and Tom Brady who spoke about the book ahead of its launch. "There are few people I really truly bow down to, respect from the bottom of my heart and love freely.... @SadhguruJV ji thank you for being in this world right now and restoring my faith in humanity Red heart. Thank you for #Karma," Kangana wrote.

Sadhguru, a speaker and an opinion-maker, is also the founder of Isha Foundation.

This book is a deep dive into understanding karma and its consequences, albeit in a new perspective, which will give people the opportunity and awareness to navigate the course of their own destiny, the publishers said in September 2020.

Commenting on his upcoming book, Sadhguru in a statement said, "When I looked at the variety of misconceptions surrounding the word ''karma'', I saw that it is one of the most misunderstood aspects of life. People need to see that karma is not just bondage, it can also become a process of liberation. This book has been conceived as a manual of this process."

