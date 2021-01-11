Samantha Akkineni Shares Pic With Sadhguru: 'Guru Will Appear When The Disciple Is Ready'

Samantha Akkineni seemed delighted as she shared a picture with Sadhguru on her social media handle. The actor in her caption wrote about her whole experience while she was at the yoga centre in Coimbatore. A number of fans loved the experiences she shared and wrote a number of positive comments on her post. Samantha Akkineni also shared a video by Sadhguru on her stories as well.

Samantha Akkineni says "the disciple is ready"

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni posted a picture where she was seen donning a white outfit, with Sadhguru sitting beside her. Samantha Akkineni began her caption by writing that the guru will appear when the disciple is ready. She then tagged Sadhguru in the caption along with Isha Foundation. Further on, the actor wrote about her own experience at the yoga centre. She wrote that the whole effort of the spiritual process is to break one’s boundaries. The actor spoke extensively on this aspect and highlighted how one needs to break boundaries that they have drawn for themselves. She then wrote that one must experience the immensity that one is. She continued with her profound caption by writing about a person’s aim. She said that ones aim should be to unshackle oneself from the limited identity one has forged for oneself.

Samantha Akkineni then wrote that the identity one has created is the result of one’s ignorance. However, she feels one must live up to the ways deemed fit by the creator, which is blissful. The actor further continued with her caption writing that enlightenment is not attainment or achievement. According to her, it’s a homecoming of one’s senses. She said that this gives one an impression of what’s going on outside through experiences. Thus the actor had several profound things to say in her caption after her visit to Sadhguru's yoga centre. Followers and fans of the actor were utterly delighted with this interaction and wrote a number of positive things in the comments section. Fans expressed their thoughts on the same topic as well and shared their experiences on the matter at hand.

